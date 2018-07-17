Gas plant explosion prompts evacuations in Austin County

BELLVILLE, Texas - Evacuations were ordered Tuesday in Austin County after explosions and a fire were reported at a gas plant northeast of Bellville, officials said.

The incident was reported about 6 a.m. at the Western International Gas Plant on West State Highway 159.

Austin County Sheriff Jack Brandes said mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents who live within a 1-mile radius of the plant. Voluntary evacuations were issued for people who live within 2 miles of the scene.

Brandes said Highway 159 is closed from Bellville to Hempstead.

The Bellville Fire Department has requested assistance from surrounding departments, Brandes said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.