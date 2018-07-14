Galveston man found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of child

GALVESTON, Texas - A Galveston man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of continuously abusing a child sexually.

Kenneth Ray Mays was charged with a first-degree felony offense of a child under the age of 14, which carries a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 99 years or life in prison. A Galveston County jury sentenced Mays to 30 years in prison.

Mays' trial began on Monday in connection to charges of sexually abusing a family member. Jurors heard the child had been sexually assaulted in a Galveston apartment and in the city of La Marque where she lived, according to court documents.

After a thorough investigation and multiple interviews, court documents stated the child was between the ages 5 and 8 years old when the abuse began. At the time of the interview, the child was 13 years old and told police about the abuse, according to court documents.

Mays argued through his attorney that the sexual abuse did not occur and questioned the lack of evidence of injury to the child.

Jurors learned the child was diagnosed by a therapist post-traumatic stress disorder related to the trauma the child experienced during the abuse, according to court records. Other witnesses, such as a sexual assault nurse examiner, testified to the child's defense, backing statements and evidence of continuous sexual abuse.

Jurors also learned Mays' past felony convictions of credit or debit card abuse in 2008.

Mays will not be eligible for parole and will be required to serve the sentence on a day-for-day basis.

