Galveston County man accused of using lawnmower to pelt family, including 9-year-old, with rocks

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A Galveston County man is accused of using a lawnmower to fling gravel at his roommate, her 9-year-old daughter and ex-husband last Saturday, according to court records.

Johnny Dewitt Manning, 72, is charged with injury to a child, criminal mischief and assault.

Court records said cell phone video exists of the incident in the 5900 block of Moore Road. The woman and her daughter had painful face injuries as a result of the incident, according to authorities cited in court records.

The woman's ex-husband told authorities Manning "does not like him," and that he was there to drop off his ex and her daughter.

In addition to injuries sustained by the people, the affidavit indicates the ex-husband’s GMC Yukon truck was pelted in the lawnmower bombardment. Deputies said in court documents that two of the truck’s windows were shattered, and the passenger side had several dents as well as paint, tire and wheel damage.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, Manning tried to elude them by hiding in his garage, and didn't want to talk about the incident, according to the affidavit.

Investigators indicated that the grass was already cut and it appeared Manning drove the lawnmower or the “sole purpose” of throwing the rocks, according to court records.

Manning was arrested, and once in custody, authorities claim he “made a spontaneous admission” that he had committed the acts and “would do so again if he had the chance,” according to the affidavit.

Manning is now out of the Santa Fe Jail on bond.

