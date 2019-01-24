Galveston beach to get an upgrade

GALVESTON, Texas - A Galveston beach will be getting a little longer after another project that is slated to begin this year.

Although the project hasn't started, officials said they plan to award a contract in April or May. Work will begin 60 days after the contract is awarded.

The $14 million plan is to create a beach from 61st Street to 83rd Street, but officials said it depends on how much sand will be available from dredging.

The original Babe's Beach project was completed in 2015. It re-established a beach fronting the seawall west of 61st Street for the first time since Hurricane Carla hit in 1961.

The project was the first of its kind to utilize material dredged from the Houston-Galveston Ship Channel for placement back on the public beach.

