Friends of slain Houston Methodist doctor search for leads to track down his killer

HOUSTON - Friends of Dr. Mark Hausknecht are actively engaged in trying to track down his killer, by canvassing the Southgate neighborhood looking for surveillance video.

"What a loss, such a wonderful guy. I'm sorry for it," Annette Brown said Monday.

Brown has been friends with Hausknecht family for three decades.

Monday, at her dining room table, Brown was studying a large map of the neighborhood near where Hausknecht was murdered Friday morning.

Monday night, she and others planned to descend on the Southgate neighborhood again to systematically identify homes that appear to have surveillance camera systems.

"We make contact with those homeowners and then pass along the information to police to let them do their work," Brown said.

Brown said her team has already located homeowners who may be able to further the case.

Brown said that she would often see Hausknecht ride his bike to work, passing her home, and others knew that he did, too.

But she is not convinced that someone targeted the doctor specifically.

Police have not yet released a possible motive for the crime, or if they have developed one.

"I really don't know," Brown said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.