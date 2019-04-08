Four armed juveniles arrested after carjacking crime spree, police say

Four juveniles are in custody after a crime spree in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON - Four juveniles are in custody after a crime spree in southwest Houston.

According to police, the spree started when four armed boys carjacked a pizza delivery man on Deering Drive and Beltway 8 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said the carjackers took off in the delivery driver’s silver Impala.

Around three hours later, a friend of the delivery man found the car nearby at South Glen Drive near Beltway 8.

The friend approached the vehicle thinking it was empty, but at that moment that carjackers started shooting at him from inside the Impala, authorities said.

Officers said the boys left the scene and headed to the Unity Pointe Apartments on Windswept Lane near Hillcroft Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The group then carjacked a couple going into their apartment and sped off in the couple’s red Toyota Tundra, police said.

Minutes later, an officer spotted both vehicles traveling together. However, when they spotted police, the cars split up and the drivers led officers on a chase.

Police followed the driver in the Impala through a neighborhood before the driver lost control and hit a curb near Renwick Drive and Sylmar Road.

Other officers followed the driver of the red truck to Bellaire Boulevard near Beltway 8, where the vehicle stopped both people inside surrendered.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.