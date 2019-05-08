Fort Bend County issues disaster declaration after Tuesday's weather, possible Brazos River flooding

Fort Bend County issued a disaster declaration Tuesday night.

Officials said the county "suffered widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from the severe storms which have caused extensive rainfall throughout the Brazos River watershed and are putting the Brazos River into flood stage."

The county said the declaration was necessary to "alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property."

The declaration takes place immediately and will last one week unless the county's commissioner's court decides otherwise.

Around 8:20 p.m/. Tuesday, officials in Sugar Land said all roads in the city were impassable.

Sugar Land officials said the city got over 7 inches of rain between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Officials told residents to seek high ground and to avoid the roads. More rain was expected.

A maximum of 9 inches was reported in Sugar Land and 2 1/2 inches fell in 30 minutes around 6 p.m.

County Judge KP George announced that all tolls on Fort Bend Parkway, Westpark Toll Road and Grand Parkway in Fort Bend County are waived.

All tolls waived on Fort Bend Parkway, Westpark Toll Road, and Grand Parkway in Fort Bend County. Use these routes if they're clear instead of flooded roads. Go home to high ground and do not drive. — County Judge KP George (@_kpgeorge) May 8, 2019

Several inches of rain fell on the Rosenberg area Tuesday, causing flash flooding and stranding several drivers.

A flash flood warning was issued for Fort Bend County until 11:15 p.m.

The affected areas include Sugar Land, Missouri City, Rosenberg, Stafford, Richmond, Town West, First Colony, Pecan Grove, Mission Bend, Meadows Place, Needville, Pleak, Fairchilds, Beasley, Kendleton, Thompsons, Greatwood, New Territory, Fifth Street and Cumings.

KPRC2 Street flooding in Rosenberg on May 7, 2019.

Severe thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the area for most of Tuesday.

Sugar Land police said it responded to several lightning strikes within the city and provided assistance to nearby communities. It's not clear if the lightning strikes caused any fires, but no injuries have been reported.

Here's how to check bayou levels, rainfall totals

Authorities encouraged drivers to turn around if they encounter flooded roads and to report flooded areas to local law enforcement agencies.

KPRC2

Showers and thunderstorms continued through Tuesday night and are expected to continue into Wednesday morning.

An approaching cold front will set the stage for additional strong thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

PHOTOS: High water, flooding across Houston area

Read more on the weather alerts page.

Track the rain with the interactive radar on the weather page.

Get the latest forecast on the weather page.

More video and photos:

Heavy rain pounding Rosenberg, Texas. Dozens of cars, trucks and even some school buses either stranded or flooded in high water. I’m at Reading St. and Lakeridge Way inside an empty Lamar ISD school bus. The bus behind me still has high school kids inside. Locals say once the rain stops, the flooded roads should clear out quickly. Posted by KPRC2 Jacob Rascon on Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Brazos River @ I10 at 3 pm May 7, 2019. The River is beginning to spill into the Flood Way. Posted by Cheryl Ancira on Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.