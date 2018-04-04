Former UH coach to open Chick-fil-A franchise

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A former University of Houston football coach is recruiting again, but this time for workers at his new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Tony Levine is now a Chick-fil-A franchise owner.

Levine, who was head coach at UH from 2012 to 2014, will open a standalone Sienna Crossing restaurant. It is located at 9130 Highway 6 in Missouri City. The projected open date will be in May.

In news release sent out Wednesday, Levine gave a comment about moving from the gridiron to a restaurant counter.

“When I was considering my next career move, it made perfect sense to once again associate with a winning team as I join the Houston-area Chick-fi-A franchise owners in expanding the opportunities to create remarkable experiences for both our guests and the communities we serve,” he said.

Levine is currently recruiting a 90-person team that will make up the staff. The positions are in all areas of the restaurant, including leadership development, hospitality, catering, training and marketing. There are full-time and part-time positions available.

