Flip N' Patties' opens latest location in Houston's Understory

HOUSTON - Houston's beloved Flip N' Patties has opened another location at The Understory.
The Filipino street food-inspired burger joint opened its brick-and-mortar location last year, after the owners' food truck was robbed at gunpoint in December 2017.
Flip N' Patties will serve its food from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays, according to an Instagram post by The Understory.
The Understory is a centralized station where Houstonians visit for culture, commerce and cuisine, according to its website. The space sits at the base of Bank of America Tower.
In 2012, equipped with the knowledge passed on by their Filipino family—grandmas, uncles, moms—cousins Don and Michael Jante set out to take Houston diners on a culinary journey, where vibrant flavors from the Philippines and familiar American dishes interlace.
