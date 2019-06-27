Flip N' Patties' opens latest location in Houston's Understory

HOUSTON - Houston's beloved Flip N' Patties has opened another location at The Understory.

The Filipino street food-inspired burger joint opened its brick-and-mortar location last year, after the owners' food truck was robbed at gunpoint in December 2017.

Flip N' Patties will serve its food from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays, according to an Instagram post by The Understory.

The Understory is a centralized station where Houstonians visit for culture, commerce and cuisine, according to its website. The space sits at the base of Bank of America Tower.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.