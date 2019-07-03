Firefighter injured in 3-alarm blaze at Atascocita bar, officials say

ATASCOCITA, Texas - At least one firefighter has been injured Wednesday in a three-alarm blaze at bar in Atascocita, officials said.

The fire was reported about 8:45 a.m. at the Coach’s Sports Bar and Grill in the 5300 block of East F.M. Road 1960, near Timber Forest Drive.

Jerry Dillard, spokesman for the Atascocita Fire Department, said one firefighter was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he did not elaborate on the nature of the injuries. He said a second firefighter was treated for chest pains at the scene.

Dillard said at least five fire departments responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

