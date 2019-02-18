Federal agent pistol-whipped during undercover operation in southwest Houston, officials say

HOUSTON - A federal officer is recovering from injuries after being assaulted Sunday at the Candlewood Suites hotel in southwest Houston.

Law enforcement officials told KPRC that several federal and local law enforcement agencies were at the hotel conducting an undercover operation when a federal officer was hit by a weapon and sent to the hospital to be treated for lacerations.

Law enforcement officials wouldn’t provide more specifics as to the details of what happened due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.

Three suspects are in custody.

