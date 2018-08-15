Father accused of killing his 2 kids blames 'voodoo'

HOUSTON - The man accused of using a knife to kill his two young children told KPRC2 "voodoo" is the reason he did it.

Jean-Pierre Ndossoka, 62, is accused of killing his 8-year-old son, Marcel, and 1-year-old daughter, Annabelle. The two children were found lying on a bed with their throats slit, according to court documents.

"I did something wrong. I did something wrong. I'm so sorry," Ndossoka said through a telephone from behind tempered glass at the Harris County Jail.

Ndossoka, who is originally from Congo, claims that voices inside his head were responsible for the killings, but detectives said there was a note written in French next to the kids blaming the mother.

According to police documents, detectives had the note translated and it stated that the mother would, "carry the burden of our souls, me and my two children."

Authorities said he also wrote, "I am dying with my two children."

Ndossoka said he had forgotten what exactly had happened. When asked, the father of two acknowledged that his wife filed for divorce. He said she had a boyfriend.

He also said his son's final words were, "Daddy, I'm sorry."

Ndossoka suffered injuries after a failed suicide attempt.

Ndossoka is charged with two counts of capital murder. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

