Family searching for man who went missing during late-night run

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Texas EquuSearch is helping find a man last seen in Richmond early Tuesday morning.

Jeremy Arceo went for a run that morning and hasn't been seen since.

Crews plan to search the Sugar Land neighborhood where Arceo was last seen.

Flyers have been placed around the neighborhood as well.

On Saturday, search crews spent most of the day searching the northwest part of Harris County near Highway 6 because family members said someone answered Arceo's phone and said they were in that area before hanging up. The search came up empty.

Arceo left for a late-night jog near his home. His family said he went for such runs often.

"We are going to set up a command center and start searching the area where Jeremy was last seen and start search efforts here. Of course, (the) family is distraught. Jeremy has been missing a long time in which he never disappeared like this before. We don't think there is foul play, but again, we don't have any indication that he chose to leave on his own," Tim Miller, with EquuSearch, said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

