LIVE: Family of armored truck guard slain in 2015 robbery to speak

HOUSTON - The family of an armored truck guard who was gunned down during a robbery three years ago outside of a west Houston bank will speak Wednesday for the first time since his death.

Alvin Kinney, 60, was killed while loading a money bin into the truck Feb. 12, 2015, at the Capitol One Bank on Westheimer Road near Chimney Rock Road.

Investigators said three people wearing body armor and masks shielding their faces approached Kinney and opened fire at him and his partner. His partner returned fire, but Kinney was fatally shot.

In the days that followed, authorities released a sketch of a man who was described as one of the three gunmen.

Kinney’s family will speak to the media during a 10 a.m. news conference at Crime Stoppers of Houston. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.