Family, friends remember New Caney football player killed in hit-and-run

HOUSTON - In New Caney, a town of 20,000, news spreads fast, and so does heartbreak.

Students are returning to school after a New Caney High School football player was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

Authorities believe Joshua Edward Givens, 17, was walking home from a quinceañera Saturday night when a vehicle, possibly traveling down the wrong side of the road, ran him over and just kept going.

Investigators said just after midnight, a jogger called 911 and told them someone was face down in a ditch on McCleskey Road between Penny Road and U.S. 59.

VIDEO: KPRC's Vince Crivelli talks with Joshua Givens' coach Tony Robles

Hours after the crash, Arkansas man Logan Chase Foster, 23, was charged with failure to stop and render aid in an accident causing death.

"We’re glad we got the suspect," Sgt. Erik Burse said. "Hopefully, there is a little closure for the family. They’re devastated. Their 17-year-old child is no longer with them, and that’s sad."

Foster is being held on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, Foster could face anywhere between two to 20 years in prison.

Givens' cousin, Shauntil Cox, said while the family is heartbroken, they will remember Givens' kind personality and the light he brought to others around him.

“It is just so apparent how many people were touched by his life and just love him so much,” Cox said.

His football coach, Tony Robles, identified Givens and said the news flipped his stomach inside out.

On Sunday morning, Robles got a call from Givens' mother. “And the words she told me is, 'Coach Tony, Josh is gone.'”

Robles is more than a coach; he was a mentor for the junior at New Caney High School. “My heart sank. I couldn’t talk. I started shaking really hard,” he said. “To see a young man that I've seen grow up gone - it hurts. I still can’t believe I am going to see this young man in a casket.”

The New Caney Independent School District released a statement about Givens' death:

It is with deep sadness that New Caney ISD learned of the passing of New Caney High School student Joshua Givens. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. Additional counselors will be made available this week for students as needed.

A GoFundMe account was made to help Given's family with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.