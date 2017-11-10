HPD officer accused of tampering with evidence

HOUSTON - Julissa Diaz, an HPD officer, is accused of tampering with evidence related to narcotics.

A source told Channel 2 News that a SWAT team arrested the 11-year veteran -- who lives in the city of South Houston -- during her overnight shift Thursday morning.

"I'm shocked because I think police should be at a higher standard," says Houston resident Paul Jones upon hearing the news. "They should do what they were sworn to do. Uphold the law."

Diaz, 37, was no ordinary officer.

According to the Houston Police Officer's Union, she was recognized as Patrol Officer of the Month in 2015 for apprehending two major drug dealers during a routine traffic stop. Her commendation said Diaz "has always demonstrated a passion for making a difference and her dedication to duty."

According to our source, Diaz worked the night shift at HPD's Clear Lake Station. She was arrested by SWAT officers after a lengthy investigation by HPD's narcotics division.

In response, Chief Art Acevedo said in a statement:

"Ms. Diaz's betrayal of the public trust and oath of office is inconsistent with the dedication of the men and women of the Houston Police Department (HPD) and their tireless, honorable service.

"While we cannot overstate our depth of disappointment, we take solace in the fact the investigation that led to Ms. Diaz's arrest was conducted by men and women of the HPD, the same organization and co-workers she betrayed.

"We look forward to working with the Harris County District Attorney's office to ensure she is held to the highest level of accountability under the law. Ms. Diaz's peace officer powers have been suspended and she has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of an internal affairs investigation.

"I urge anyone with information regarding her criminal misconduct or misconduct by any member of the Houston Police Department to contact us."

Diaz's next court appearance is scheduled for this Monday at 9 a.m.

