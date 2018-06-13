Ex-student minister accused of sending nude pics to underage girl

TOMBALL, Texas - A former student minister at Champion Forest Baptist Church is accused of sending nude photos to an underage girl.

Timothy Jeltema is charged with online solicitation.

Jeltema, 28, was a former student minister at Champion Forest Baptist Church in northwest Harris County. The girl's family and the church alerted Tomball police on June 9 about the photos.

According to police, the girl said Jeltema sent her numerous nude photos of himself over a period of several months. He also requested sexually explicit photos of the girl and asked to meet her for sex, police said.

Jeltema was arrested on June 12. He remains in jail.

Detectives said they believe Jeltema has requested nude photos of 20-25 additional girls between the ages of 14 and 17.

Police said Jeltema made several out-of-state trips as a student minister, including to New Orleans, Louisiana, and Panama City, Florida. He also participated in church camp activities at Carolina Creek and Huntsville, Texas.

Jeltema is originally from Clearwater, Florida.

Tomball police said Jeltema used the following handles on social media accounts on Snapchat and Instagram:

b.rice12

b.rice120

b.rice100

b.rice1000

eneeley35

Anyone who is following the above accounts or who was contacted by Jeltema is asked to call Detective Smith at 281-290-1315.

