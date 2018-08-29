Ex-HOA president gets probation, fine after accusations of stealing money from association

HOUSTON - The former president of the Cole’s Crossing Homeowner’s Association in Cypress was sentenced to probation Monday as part of a plea deal related to accusations that he stole money from the HOA.

Court records showed Nathaniel Hurt pleaded guilty to theft greater than or equal to $750 but less than $2,500. In exchange, he was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Hurt was arrested late last year after claiming to have spent nearly $10,000 on eight security cameras and power cords, according to court documents. The cameras were to be used in areas behind the gate at the community center, according to the documents.

Investigators said the cameras were never installed, and Hurt submitted invoices to the HOA’s management company in an effort to be reimbursed for the money he said he spent.

A spokesman for the company who Hurt said provided the cameras said they did not make a sale to him and did not produce the invoices he submitted.

