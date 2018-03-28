Eureka Heights celebrates Houston Astros' World Series win with Glitter Factory

HOUSTON - Call it a home run for Eureka Heights.

The Houston brewery will celebrate the Astros' World Series win with a special brew that will be tapped on opening day.

Glitter Factory will be tapped Thursday at 2 p.m., just in time to enjoy while the Astros take on the Rangers in the season opener in Arlington.

"To celebrate the World Champion Houston Astros kicking off their season we brewed up something shiny. Glitter Factory is our brand new beer that dances in the sun like a majestic second baseman while mesmerizing your optic nerves like a beautiful sinker," the brewery said in a Facebook post.

Eureka Heights will show the game at the brewery on a 20-foot Jumbotron. The brewery also said there would be free Cracker Jacks and the Wokker Food Truck.

The beer is a limited release, so the brewery said there is a good chance it will run out Thursday. To-go crowlers will not be available.

