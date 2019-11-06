Results rolling in as voters decide Conroe ISD bond questions

CONROE, Texas - Results are rolling in Tuesday evening after Conroe voters made their decision on two proposed school bond packages on the ballot after voters failed to pass a proposed package in May.

Neither of the propositions, if passed, will result in a tax increase for property owners, according to Conroe Independent School District.

Proposition A in the bond referendum focuses on the allocation of $653.5 million in funds toward the growth of the Conroe Independent School District, including new schools and facilities, renovations to existing campuses, security, transportation and support services and land.

Proposition B, if passed, would allocate $23.8 million toward turf field conversions on several campuses.

You can see a breakdown of how the money is divided among the projects here.

If voters choose to not pass the bond packages Tuesday, the school district's proposed contingency plan will include freeing up funds by declaring targeted hiring freezes, enacting staffing cuts, increasing class sizes, rezoning, delaying of pre-K programs, giving minimal salary increases and more.

The school district said projections show no impact on property owners' tax rate at least until 2022. You can see the full contingency plan here.

See how Conroe residents voted:

