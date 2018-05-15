Drunken mother disrupts school play, assaults officer, floods jail, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Police removed a Friendswood Junior High School parent from a choir performance at the school and eventually charged her with several felonies.

Christy Ann Churchwell’s “behavior was causing a disruption” at the choir’s annual pop show, the police report said.

“The officer immediately detected the strong smell of alcohol” on her, and she had trouble walking, according to the report.

“Outside the auditorium, Churchwell balled up her fists and aggressively advanced toward an officer,” the report said. She eventually cursed at and kicked the officer, according to the report.

Inside her purse, officers found eight 75-milliliter bottles of vodka, and all but one of them were empty.

That night at the jail, “Churchwell set off the sprinkler system” in her cell, which set off the fire alarm and partially flooded the jail, according to the report.

At her home, a family member said “no drinking” occurred at the school, and added that Churchwell “is dealing with personal issues and is going to get help.”

Churchwell was arrested for public intoxication and charged with assault of a police officer, false alarm or report and criminal mischeif.

