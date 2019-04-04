Driver killed in rear-end crash on Highway 59 in Splendora

One person was killed after a truck rear-ended another driver on U.S. 59 near Splendora.

Splendora Police Chief Wally Wieghat said there was an initial crash on U.S. 59 in Liberty County, roughly a mile from the scene of the deadly crash.

The driver of a white pickup truck did not notice traffic had slowed as a result of the initial crash and rear ended a red pickup truck, killing its driver, Wieghat said.

The driver of the white pickup truck suffered minor injures. No one else was hurt, Wieghat said.

Investigators said a total of four vehicles were involved. Investigators said they are working to learn more about the circumstances of the crash.

