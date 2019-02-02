Driver dead after car flips, smashes into home, police say

HOUSTON - A driver is dead after flipping his car and crashing into a house in southeast Houston, police said.

The fatal crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Rockhill Street when police commander D.W. Ready said the driver was speeding westbound and lost control of the car.

The car swiped a pickup truck, then swerved into a yard, struck some boulders and flipped as it smashed into a house, Ready said.

There was a woman inside the house, and she is OK, according to Ready.

