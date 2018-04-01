Driver charged after child severely injured in hit-and-run in Friendswood, police say

HOUSTON, Texas - A child is in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver while riding his bike Saturday morning in Friendswood, police said.

The hit-and-run was reported at 11:55 a.m. on FM 2351 near Woodland Trail.

Kevin Guyton Caldwell, 61, was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.

Friendswood police said Caldwell was driving of a white Mercury Mountaineer when he struck a 6-year-old boy. Police said the child lost control of his bicycle on a sidewalk and ended up on FM 2351.

Police said Caldwell did not stop to render aid.

A witness followed Caldwell and gave officials the vehicle's information, police said.

The child was flown to a hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Caldwell, of Pearland, contacted Friendswood police and agreed to turn himself in, officials said.

Caldwell was arrested and being held in custody. His bond is set for $100,000.

