Deputy hailed as hero after rescuing trapped woman from burning house

BAYTOWN, Texas - A Harris County sheriff’s deputy saved a woman from her burning home in Baytown, according to officials.

The deputy was identified as Deputy Roberto Martinez.

“It was dark and black. The lights went out and I couldn’t see anything and the smoke was just heavy,” said Eloisa Martinez.

Eloisa Martinez’s home went up in flames overnight and she became trapped.

“He was standing in the window, and I was able to get to the window and he carried me out,” said Eloisa Martinez.

Roberto Martinez lives nearby and has been law enforcement for 10 years. He said he didn’t hesitate when he saw the fire and the woman’s family members yelling for help.

“We’re not trained in responding to house fires and battling smoke and flames like that, but he said he just went into action and just wanted to make sure she got out,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Other family members, including two young children, had already escaped.

“I’m just grateful that he was here when he came because I would’ve already either passed out or something on the floor,” said Eloisa Martinez.

Roberto Martinez visited Eloisa Martinez in the hospital before to again make sure she was OK.

Eloisa Martinez’s husband also suffered from smoke inhalation. He remains in the hospital.

Investigators said the fire was accidental.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.