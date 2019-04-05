Deputy gets staples in head after violent crash involving drunk driver, deputies say

A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy and the driver who authorities say hit him are in the hospital after a violent crash in northwest Harris County.

Officials said the driver of a pickup truck – who is believed to have been intoxicated - slammed into the back of the deputy's patrol SUV on the North Beltway eastbound just after the toll plaza at Veterans Memorial.

The impact was so powerful, the truck's front end was nearly in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, authorities said.

Authorities said the deputy was trapped and had to be pulled out his patrol vehicle by firefighters.

He was rushed to Houston Northwest Hospital where he was treated for his injuries, which included getting staples in his head.

Authorities said the deputy is in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup was also taken to the hospital. The driver will be charged with intoxication assault on a police officer.

