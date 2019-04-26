Deadlocked jury in Armstrong trial continues deliberations Friday

HOUSTON - After ending Thursday in a deadlock, the jury in the A.J. Armstrong trial is continuing its deliberations Friday.

Armstrong, 19, is accused of killing his parents in July 2016.

On Thursday, jurors sent two notes to Judge Kelli Johnson. One asked for advice about how to break a deadlock, and the other indicated they were hopelessly deadlocked. On both occasions, Johnson encouraged jurors to work through their differences.

Armstrong’s attorney said the apparent impasse was a good sign that at least one of the jurors did not agree with the state’s case.

In their closing Wednesday, prosecutors argued Armstrong is a convincing liar who killed his parents because he was angry with them for a number of reasons.

The defense argued that Armstrong was hastily developed as a suspect by investigators.

Deliberations resumed at 9 a.m. Friday.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the verdict whenever it happens.

