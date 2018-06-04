Cypress man accused of bigamy after bride discovers he is married to woman in Michigan

HOUSTON - A firefighter is accused of bigamy after his recent bride discovered he was still married to a woman in another state, according to court documents.

Nathaniel Joseph D'Amato is charged with bigamy.

Court documents state the woman married D'Amato April 21 in Harris County. Less than a week later, she told investigators she discovered that D'Amato was married to the same woman in Michigan since 1998. The two married a second time in Michigan because he had changed his name, and neither marriage was ever dissolved in divorce, court records state.

According to court documents, a witness came forward to say that she dated D'Amato between his first marriage and his Harris County marriage and that she funded two different divorce attempts from his first wife, both of which were dismissed.

D'Amato, 46, has been a full-time employee with Needham Fire and Rescue for the last two years.

D'Amato was taken into custody Monday at the Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, where he worked part-time.

