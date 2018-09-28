Cy-Ridge HS student accused of bringing gun on campus

HOUSTON - A Cypress Ridge High School student is accused of bringing a gun on campus, district officials said.

Dontel Parramore, 17, is charged with exhibition of firearms.

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District police said a parent witnessed several people in the parking lot with what appeared to be a firearm and notified school officials.

Several people were detained and the gun was recovered from Parramore, police said.

Cy-Ridge High School principal, Stephanie Meshell released the following statement:

"We work diligently to maintain a safe school environment for every student and staff member and are grateful for a parent’s quick identification of a possible threat to the Cypress Ridge High School campus and to CFPD for their rapid response. Identification and intervention of possible threats are key components of CFISD’s Safety and Security Action Plan."

