Customers surprised after Cycle Bar abruptly closes its doors

HOUSTON - The closure signs are up and the sweet ride is over for members of Cycle Bar, the upscale, boutique cycling center in Katy.

“I am devastated … the instructors there have just really made me feel at home, helped me get into the best physical shape that I’ve ever been in my life … it’s sad,” said Cycle Bar member Pamela Langton.

Monday, the first day of 2018, when many people boldly step into a brand new fitness regimen, loyal members and instructors from Cycle Bar gathered outside the facility shocked at the sudden closing.

Many said they had no advance warning that the place was shutting down.

Jessica Johns-Green was an instructor at the facility.

“People bought packages to this club the very day it was closing down,” Johns-Green said.

Mariella Aguilar said she not only was not told the club was closing, but she spent $200 on a gift card and on renewing her membership on the very day the fitness center closed its doors for good.

“That night, the day they were actually moving out, I purchased an unlimited package, I renewed it. That was around seven-thirty or eight o’clock and that same night moving vans are moving things out of the building,” Aguilar said.

On Monday, Cycle Bar manager Don Masey sent a message to Channel 2 News reporter Bill Spencer saying that the closure was not planned and was not meant to hurt anyone, that the reasons behind the closure were based on the business struggling financially.

He wrote in a text message, “It was a last minute decision. There was no malicious intent behind the decision or closing process. Automatic membership bank drafts are being canceled and refunds are being processed this week, which includes gift cards."

