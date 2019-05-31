Crime Stoppers ups reward money for information in Maleah Davis case

HOUSTON - Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that its contribution to the reward for information in the case of Maleah Davis has increased.

Officials have been searching for the 4-year-old Houston girl since she was reported missing by her stepfather, Derion Vence, on May 4.

Crime Stoppers initially pledged up to $5,000 in the case, but said it would increase it to up to $12,500 for information that leads to the identification/charging of suspect(s) responsible for the disappearance of Maleah Davis.

The increase in money is due to money from Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner and "individuals from across the country," according to the news release.

The Houston Police Department has pledged $5,000 and a Louisiana couple pledged $10,000 towards the case. That brings the total to $27,500 in potential reward money.

According to investigators, Vence said he, Maleah and Maleah’s younger brother were attacked May 3 when he stopped to check a damaged tire. He said he was knocked out during the attack and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s car were gone.

Vence was later arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the case.

Investigators said blood found in the family’s southwest Houston apartment matched DNA taken from Maleah’s toothbrush.

Acevedo said Thursday that Vence’s story is full of holes and he is convinced that Vence knows where to find Maleah.

“Maleah deserved to be found, be recovered and deserves a proper burial, and we need the community’s help,” Acevedo said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.