Meredith Null, a Coldspring ISD teacher, is accused of an improper relationship with a student.

COLDSPRING, Texas - A Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District teacher is behind bars and charged with having an improper relationship with a student.

Meredith Null, 29, who is also a softball coach, was arrested on Valentine's Day.

It's unclear the extent of her relationship with the student.

KPRC has reached out to COCISD for comment, but have not heard back.

