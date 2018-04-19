City of Houston prepares for 'Celebration of Life' for Barbara Bush

HOUSTON - As the City of Houston prepares to pay tribute to former first lady Barbara Bush on Thursday, in a celebration of life service at City Hall -- those participating in the event are readying for the occasion.

That includes a group of 60 youngsters from the Houston Children's Chorus.

The group has a long-standing history with the Bush family.

"We have actually performed for the president and Mrs. Bush 32 times," said chorus founder and director Steve Roddy.

Those 32 times include the Republican National Convention in 1992 in the Astrodome. Children in the chorus also sang at the Bushes' request at the World Economic Summit in Houston in 1990.

Roddy said Barbara Bush always let the different kids over the years know how special they were to her.

"Every time we would sing for them, or with them, or whatever at some event, she would get in the middle of the kids and get a picture taken with the kids," Roddy said. "She wouldn't let us leave until she had a picture taken."

On Thursday, the children's chorus will get one more chance to sing for Bush -- with one selection titled "A World of Difference," which was one of her favorites.

The song "talks about it takes each of us to do our part to make the world a better place," Roddy said. "And she loved that song and they requested that song several times from us."

The children's chorus will perform two other songs: "America the Beautiful" and "The Lord Bless and Keep You."

