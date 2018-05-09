Cinnabon, others show appreciation during Nurses Week

Nurses, in a small and humble way of saying thank you for, oh, saving lives every day, we wanted to make sure you were filled in on all the best deals being offered to you during Nurses Week.

Food deals

Cinnabon -- At participating bakeries this week, your health care ID will get you a free classic cinnamon roll, MiniBon or four-piece BonBites.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop -- Nurses can get a free fountain drink or cookie with their purchase of a sandwich or salad this week.

Einstein Bros. Bagel Shop -- Show up to a participating location in your scrubs or with your health care ID and get an Espresso Buzz Bagel and Shmear on the house on May 11.

Chipotle -- While they're not offering a deal this week, we thought it would be worth mentioning that on June 5, nurses can get a buy-one-get-one deal, according to Newsweek.

Culver's -- Some locations are offering a variety of specials throughout the week. Click here to contact your area restaurant to find out what deals it might be offering.

Applebee's -- OK, so this isn't exclusive to nurses, but it's worth mentioning that during the month of May, the chain is offering $2 Dos Equis every day.

Other great deals

Sleep Number -- Show your ID at checkout and you can snag 35 percent off.

Disney World -- You can score rates as low as $242 per night at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resort. Check here for the rules.

Amazon -- Check here for access to free Kindle nursing books.

Easy Spirit -- Get 30 percent off your entire purchase this month with the coupon code NURSESWEEK30.

Do you know of more local deals? Let us know in the comments below so we can share the knowledge!

