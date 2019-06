GALVESTON, Texas - Moody Gardens announced its theme for 2019 Ice Land Thursday: Christmas Around The World.

After the announcement, Moody Gardens held its annual fruit cake eating contest.

When people enter the 9-degree tent, they will be welcomed by sights such as Mount Rushmore, the Great Wall of China and the Pyramids of Egypt.

Moody Gardens

