Child suffers burns to 60 percent of body when spray-paint can explodes in fire, officials say

WILLIS, Texas - A child was badly burned Friday in Willis, according to authorities.

Officials said people were burning trash outside of a home in the 100 block of Birchwood Drive when a spray-paint can exploded.

One of the children suffered third-degree burns to about 60 percent of his body when the can exploded in the fire and struck him in the face, according to officials. According to officials, no one knew the can was in the fire.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

