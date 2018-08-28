Child found after going missing from SW Houston school

HOUSTON - Houston police said a missing child was found Monday after an hourslong search.
Charlie Cruz was last seen Monday afternoon.
Cruz, 5, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Energized for Excellence School Academy at 7419 Ashcroft Drive, according to police. He was found around 10 p.m., according to police.
VIDEO: Child found after going missing in SW Houston
Family members said the boy got on the wrong bus and went to a friend's house. He was never in danger.
