Child found after going missing from SW Houston school

HOUSTON - Houston police said a missing child was found Monday after an hourslong search.

Charlie Cruz was last seen Monday afternoon.

Cruz, 5, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Energized for Excellence School Academy at 7419 Ashcroft Drive, according to police. He was found around 10 p.m., according to police.

VIDEO: Child found after going missing in SW Houston

Family members said the boy got on the wrong bus and went to a friend's house. He was never in danger.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.