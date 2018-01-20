Channel 2 Investigates troubled deputy's new job

HOUSTON - It's a local murder case that made national headlines -- a couple celebrating their wedding anniversary ambushed in what appeared to be a home invasion.

The husband was killed, but the wife, Sandra Melgar, survived.

Friday's Dateline focuses on the big twist no one saw coming.

There is more to this case, involving a local homicide detective and his troubled past.

The local deputy was investigated for jeopardizing a murder case. He was fired for lying. But Channel 2 Investigates learned that he's back on the job in a small Galveston County police department.

Mario Diaz: The first page of your police department's manual, discusses integrity…

Police chief: Yes sir.

Diaz: It's the foundation to your police department. But ... we find multiple lies ... are those the characteristics of someone with integrity?

Channel 2 Investigates dug into the officer's troubled past.

His ties to a high profile murder investigation will be featured on Friday's episode of Dateline.

And there's crucial information his new employer may have overlooked.

Diaz: Have you seen this [personnel file] before?

Chief: From Harris County? No sir. I called and requested it. I drove up there; they didn't have it.

