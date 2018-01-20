Channel 2 Investigates troubled deputy's new job

HOUSTON - It's a local murder case that made national headlines -- a couple celebrating their wedding anniversary ambushed in what appeared to be a home invasion.
The husband was killed, but the wife, Sandra Melgar, survived.
Friday's Dateline focuses on the big twist no one saw coming.
There is more to this case, involving a local homicide detective and his troubled past.
The local deputy was investigated for jeopardizing a murder case. He was fired for lying. But Channel 2 Investigates learned that he's back on the job in a small Galveston County police department.
Mario Diaz: The first page of your police department's manual, discusses integrity…
Police chief: Yes sir.
Diaz: It's the foundation to your police department. But ... we find multiple lies ... are those the characteristics of someone with integrity?
Channel 2 Investigates dug into the officer's troubled past.
His ties to a high profile murder investigation will be featured on Friday's episode of Dateline.
And there's crucial information his new employer may have overlooked.
Diaz: Have you seen this [personnel file] before?
Chief: From Harris County? No sir. I called and requested it. I drove up there; they didn't have it.
You can catch Dateline at 9 p.m. on Channel 2 followed by our investigation on the news at 10 p.m.
