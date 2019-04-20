CBD coffee shop ready for grand opening in Spring Branch

HOUSTON - Along a stretch of businesses on Long Point Road, there’s a new shop that’ll soon be opening its doors.

"We’re a coffee shop that’s going to be providing CBD in the coffee and in the products," Angela Walling said.

The name of the Spring Branch-area business is The Smoking Pot Coffee Shop and its opening date is set for April 20.

"It just kind of happened to fall on that (date). It was kind of scheduled, but that it just happened to be a perfect time," Walling said.

Walling said the store will feature a variety of products; everything from topical ointments to coffee and edibles. Products will be infused with CBD, which is derived from the hemp plant.

Since CBD does not cause a high, according to the World Health Organization, it's completely legal.

"The marijuana plant has the THC, which is illegal at the federal level and in Texas. But the hemp plant has very little, which is (under) the legal limit of THC, which is very very small," Walling said.

According to Walling and others who tout CBD, the benefits are wide, ranging from pain relief to anti-anxiety, and help with trouble sleeping.

"When you take the CBD, you get all the medical benefits of the plant and you don’t get, basically, the high. It just relaxes you and calms you," Walling said.

According to its Facebook event page, the shop "will be serving unique blends of coffee including a variety of CBD infusion coffee and products."

Photos from the store's Facebook and Instagram pages, the storefront features a green-tinged The Smoking Pot Coffee Shop sign and another sign that reads CBD Coffee, with the CBD a green-and-white marijuana leaf pattern.

The shop will open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. this Saturday and have those hours moving forward.

The Smoking Pot Coffee Shop is located at 8510 Longpoint Road, Houston, TX 77055.

A few years ago, CBD became legal under the Compassionate Care Act, which allowed its use in children with severe epilepsy.

The Food and Drug Administration only backs the claims that CBD may help with some types of epilepsy. All other health claims are under investigation.

Another CBD coffee shop is expected to open in east downtown Houston in the summer, according to Houston Eater.

An Army veteran opened CBD MED in Baytown in March.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.