Caught on camera: Thief steals bike in front of boy in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas - Heartbreaking video shows a child pleading with a thief not to steal his prized bike right in front of the 9-year-old's house.

Home security video captured the moment outside of Jonathon DeLaCerda's home in Rosenberg on Thursday.

Caught off guard, Jonathon appears to freeze as he processes what's happening.

"No, don't do it," he pleads to the thief. And when the crook takes off on the bike, "No, no, no, no, no, no. Oh my God," Jonathon said.

"All of a sudden, I see this grown man trying to take my bike," he said Tuesday.

Jonathon and his friends were riding their bikes when they ran inside the house for a quick bathroom break. It was his friends who noticed the crook in the front yard. They then alerted Jonathon.

"I ran as fast as I could to get to that door so I could open it," Jonathon said.

After the hooded thief rode away on the bike, Jonathon returns to the front door. He can then be seen charging across the yard in an attempt to run down the crook. For Jonathon -- like most 9-year-old boys -- the bike was special.

"That was my first bike that I learned all of my tricks on," Jonathon said. "I learned how to do wheelies, stand on top of the bike one-handed. That's the bike I learned how to do all my tricks and I just got it stolen."

Jonathon's father was able to buy him a new bike the following day.

"He was pretty shaken up, pretty devastated," says Anthony DeLaCerda. "As a parent, it's really hard to deal with that."

But his son has learned a tough lesson on his path toward adulthood.

"It just makes me feel sad for the people that have stuff stolen," Jonathon said. "Like now, how I'm feeling, I get how everybody else is feeling whenever they get something stolen."

It is hard to see the suspect's face in the video, but Rosenberg police are asking anyone with information to give them a call. The bike that was stolen was a black and orange Kent Chaos BMX-style bike.

