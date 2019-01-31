Church sex abuse survivors: What to do if you need to report, find support

HOUSTON - Sexual abuse survivors may be facing a difficult day in the wake of names released by the Catholic Church in Texas.
KPRC wants to remind survivors that there resources available for those who need to report abuse, and those looking for support.
If you are a survivor, and you’d like to report sex abuse, call police. The Houston Police Department Adult Sex Crimes Unit is 713-308-1180. Here is more information published by HPD (pdf).
If you’re feeling suicidal, call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) to be connected to a certified crisis center near where you are.
Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, a self-help group that supports people who have been victimized by clergy, has information for survivors, which includes recommended reading, survivors “wisdom," information about flashbacks, and how to choose a therapist with your particular experience in mind.
