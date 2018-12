HOUSTON - A car slammed into the back of a METRO bus, then flipped on its side, Houston police said.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. Saturday on Memorial Drive near Taft Street.

Police said firefighters had to use the "jaws of life" to remove the female driver from the car.

She was taken to a hospital and her condition is unknown.

The bus driver was not injured.

