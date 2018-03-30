Bush Intercontinental Airport worker indicted for stolen firearm possession

HOUSTON - Channel 2 Investigates has learned a worker at Bush Intercontinental Airport has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing a stolen firearm.

Federal law enforcement officials said Mack Stewart turned himself in Wednesday.

Stewart, an employee of an airport vendor that deals with luggage operations, was under investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the FBI and HPD in a joint operation, with the ATF being the lead agency.

The firearm, a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol, was allegedly stolen over a six-week stretch last fall.

The investigation is ongoing.

If convicted, Stewart, may face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is due back in court in May.

