Breeze Energy shutdown leaves nearly 10K customers in limbo

HOUSTON - After nearly 20 years in business in the state of Texas, it's lights out for Breeze Energy.

The Public Utility Commission pulled the plug on the power provider Wednesday after it learned the company was not meeting mandated financial requirements to remain feasible.

But that also meant the process to immediately shift nearly 10,000 customers to other providers was initiated without the rates those customers had negotiated with Breeze. Those new providers are referred to as "providers of last resort" or "POLR."

"The provider of last resort picks those customers up to maintain continuity of electricity supply," says Jesson Bradshaw, CEO of Energy Ogre -- a company that assists customers in purchasing energy plans.

Bradshaw says former Breeze customers may not notice a change in providers because they never lose power -- so their bills could rise for weeks or months before they realize a change even occurred.

"The pricing that folks might see with the POLR provider is more than likely gonna be different from what they were paying the previous provider that had to transition those customers away," Bradshaw said.

Of the 9,800 customers affected, nearly half were in the CenterPoint coverage area. Those folks can expect to be notified by mail -- but need to act fast to avoid a higher-than-normal bill.

"It's definitely important to look for another plan to get yourself into something on a fixed-priced basis," Bradshaw advises, "or have a plan to transition over to something else."

Bradshaw says the Breeze shutdown by the PUC is a rare occurrence, but prices are rising higher because some large power plants in the system recently have been retired. Those closings combined with an expected very hot summer could tighten the supply and demand balance, so he wouldn't be surprised if another power company finds itself in this same situation as Breeze.

