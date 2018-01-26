Boudin king cake: a Mardi Gras miracle!

HOUSTON - It’s Mardi Gras season and those sinfully delicious king cakes are satisfying many a sweet tooth these days. But there is a different, savory version that also has mouths watering.

Boudin king cakes are a thing, y’all. It’s exactly what it sounds like - a yummy, doughy concoction stuffed with the Cajun creation known as boudin.

I am a Louisiana native and first heard about these in my hometown. Visit Lake Charles profiled the cake in recent blog and Facebook posts. The posts even include a recipe by a chef well known in Southwest Louisiana circles, Derrill Guidry.

There are are several businesses that sell boudin cakes in Lake Charles, but this homesick Cajun girl living in Houston wants to know....do any businesses make them here? Let us know in the comments below!

