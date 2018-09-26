Body of missing University of Houston student found in woods

HOUSTON - The body of An Vinh Nguyen, a University of Houston student who went missing in 2017, was found in a wooded area of Houston, according to the medical examiner's office.

Nguyen, 27, was reported missing in early April 2017 after he was last seen on the evening of March 31. Nguyen was a student at the University of Houston's Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management.

His vehicle was recovered April 6, but authorities could not find his body.

The medical examiner's report said Nguyen's cause of death was "homicidal violence."

Two men were charged in connection with Nguyen's disappearance, as well as with the death of Glenser Soliman, a nurse from Spring.

Soliman, 44, was reported missing by family in February 2017 after he was last heard from two days earlier when he called St. Luke's Hospital to check in before his shift as a nursing supervisor. Several days later, Soliman's BMW was found.

His body was found later that month by a man walking his dog off Hirschfield Road in the Spring area.

Brandon Lyons was arrested in April 2017 and charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle in connection with the case. Lyons is charged with capital murder in the case of Soliman's death.

Jerrett Allen, Lyons' cousin, was charged with credit card abuse in the case of Nguyen's disappearance.

Allen and Lyons were living together at the time of both men's disappearances.

The victims did not know each other, but both were Asian males who were using social media chat sites, and their vehicles were found abandoned in the same general area.

