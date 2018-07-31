Body found in Greens Bayou may be that of missing woman, sheriff says

HOUSTON - A body found in a north Houston bayou Tuesday may be that of a woman who went missing over the weekend, according to authorities.

The body was discovered about 10:10 a.m. in Greens Bayou near the intersection of Greens Road and West Hardy Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that preliminary information indicates the body may be that of 58-year-old Rebecca Suhrheinrich.

Suhrheinrich was reported missing after she didn’t show up for work for a few days, investigators said.

Investigators said concerned coworkers were let into her apartment and found the place ransacked. Blood was also found by detectives inside the apartment, investigators said.

The woman’s neighbors said they heard someone yelling for help Friday, but did not call authorities.

She said she’s calling the police, and I said, ‘No. It has nothing to do with us. Leave it alone,’” the neighbor said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

