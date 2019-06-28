Bike lanes funded by safety project open at Earl Henderson Park, Near Northside

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis leads a group of cyclists on a ride on the Hardy-Elysian Bike path shortly after he, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Commissioner Adrian Garcia and City Council Member Karla Cisneros cut the ribbon for the…

HOUSTON - Bikes lanes stretching 9.2 miles opened Thursday at Earl Henderson Park, in the Near Northside.

The segments were completed with a portion of the $10 million Houston Bike Plan, launched by Commissioner Rodney Ellis in 2018.

“For Northside families, these new separated bicycle lanes will open up more opportunities to

get safely around the neighborhood without a car,” Ellis said in a news release. “I know that will

bring some peace of mind to parents that their kids can travel to school or that they can visit a

nearby park together without being in high-speed traffic.”

