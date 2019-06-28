Bike lanes funded by safety project open at Earl Henderson Park, Near Northside

HOUSTON - Bikes lanes stretching 9.2 miles opened Thursday at Earl Henderson Park, in the Near Northside.
The segments were completed with a portion of the $10 million Houston Bike Plan, launched by Commissioner Rodney Ellis in 2018.
“For Northside families, these new separated bicycle lanes will open up more opportunities to
get safely around the neighborhood without a car,” Ellis said in a news release. “I know that will
bring some peace of mind to parents that their kids can travel to school or that they can visit a
nearby park together without being in high-speed traffic.”
To learn more about the Houston Bike Plan Network in Houston, click here.
