Cyclist training for upcoming ride struck, killed by vehicle, deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A bicyclist was killed Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle in Fort Bend County, according to deputies.

Authorities said a man who was riding his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in the 20500 block of SH 36 around 1:45 p.m.

According to deputies, the man was riding his bicycle southbound on the highway when he decided he was going to turn around. When he went to turn his bike around, he didn't see the vehicle behind him, turned into the vehicle's lane and was struck by the vehicle, deputies said.

The man, believed to be in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said it appeared that the man may have been training for an upcoming biking event.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was being cooperative. Authorities said they do not envision charges being filed.

Officials said that even though the road was commonly used by bikers, it is not necessarily safe due to the amount of traffic.

Highway 36 was closed in both directions while investigators worked at the crash scene.

