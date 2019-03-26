Beto O'Rourke to kick off presidential campaign with rally in Houston

HOUSTON - Beto O'Rourke is kicking off his campaign for president by visiting Harris County on Saturday, for a public grassroots rally at Texas Southern University.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at 3100 Cleburne St.

O'Rourke is expected to "lay out the priorities of his campaign and his unifying vision for the best way to move America forward," according to his camp.

After his rally in Houston, O'Rourke is headed to Austin, where he will hold another public rally. His day will start with a rally in El Paso.

O'Rourke announced his candidacy for president on March 14. He then launched a 10-day, cross-country road trip, holding town halls in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

His camp said O'Rourke drove 2,366 miles and held 51 events, during which he answered 357 questions from voters.

O'Rourke raised $6.1 million in online contributions during the first 24 hours of his campaign for president.

O'Rourke is attempting to make his run without any money from political action committees.

